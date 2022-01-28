Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, Worships at Lords Chosen Church

…. Testifies of personal turnarounds as well as in the state

Mary Nnah

Things took a different turn at the just concluded four-day miracle-packed Lords Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries crusade held in Lagos when the Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri turned up along with his entourage to worship God for the many turnarounds he has experienced personally and in his state in recent times.

Lying prostrate on the altar in reverence to God Almighty before the General Overseer of the Lords Chosen, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, the governor admitted that Pastor Muoka is one of the instruments God has used to turn his life and Bayelsa State around for good.

“We are happy to come this time to Mgbidi in Lagos. And we are all gathered here again in the beginning of another year to worship God.

“The people of Bayelsa and the government of Bayelsa are proud of the Lords Chosen Church. We are happy to be identified with the Lords Chosen Church and with our daddy, Pastor Lazurus Muoka”, Diri said.

Acknowledging the sovereignty of the Almighty God, Diri said, “We cannot worship any other thing but the Almighty God alone. I was here last year and a lot of you heard my testimony.

“I am not lying down here to acknowledge cheers from you. I’m lying down here to keep a promise as a way of worshipping God who turned everything round in my life and in my state, Bayelsa and daddy (Pastor Muoka) was one of the instruments that was used in that great turn around.

“So I have come to represent the state of Bayelsa and the government of Bayelsa to say a very big thank you to daddy Lazarus Muoka. I appreciate you and I appreciate the church.”

For many years, the Mgbidi Crusade of the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries has always been held in Mgbidi, Oru West Local Council of Imo State.

The yearly event is held every first week of January and attracts worshippers from different parts of the eastern region and the country, as well as faithful abroad.

The crusade ground serves as Jerusalem for people who come for spiritual rejuvenation or those seeking one form of miracle or the other and a good number of them have never been disappointed.

With high profile Nigerians, including politicians, Nollywood artistes, captains of industry gracing it each year, Mgbidi Crusade has come to serve as a religious tourism, as worshippers from overseas are seen in their numbers with their children.

However, this year’s Mgbidi Crusade tagged: “Mgbidi 2022 Lagos Experience”, was moved from Imo State to the headquarters of the church in Ijesha, Lagos.

Pastor Muoka explained that holding the crusade this time in Lagos was divinely led. “We are led to have this programme in Lagos and God must have a reason for it. We can only obey God as He leads us”, he noted.

Speaking on the topic, “What God Has Determined Shall Be Done”, Muoka assured the mammoth crowd of congregation that despite all of the many challenges the world is facing at the moment, victory is assured for Nigerians and other citizens of the world.

“I am assuring you victory is definite, no cause to fear or worry. God will see you through. He sees you; God will finish the work He has started. As long as you join yourself to God you will be unlimited.

“As long as God is with us, we shall succeed. I do not know what you are looking for but God is equal to the task.,

He is the only one that can do and undo… We are moving on to victory and heaven at last,” Muoka noted.

