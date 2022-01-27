Rotary Club Donates Classrooms, Borehole, Library to Lagos Community School

A Lagos community school, Lafiaji Senior High School, became the latest beneficiary of the Rotary Club of Lagos’ interventionist gesture, as the organization inaugurated a block of four classrooms, a borehole and computerized library it recently built for the public school, located in Lafiaji, Lagos Island area of the metropolis.

Handing over the facilities to the management and staff of the school, the President of the club, Wale Agbeyangi, explained that the projects were informed by the need to make teaching and learning conducive for teachers and students of the school.

According to him, the club decided to take up the challenge of providing the facilities, since it was becoming increasingly obvious that the existing ones could no longer enhance teaching and learning in the school, as they were in deplorable conditions.

“Our relationship with the school started in 2014, when we donated computers to this school. In 2015, we constructed borehole so as to raise the level of hygiene in the school.

“In July 2021, we came back to do another NEED assessment. We came for cervical cancer vaccination campaign for over 200 young girls, and we saw many students loitering around. We discovered that the classrooms and the school’s library were in poor state. As Rotary Club, we cannot watch students loiter around, without classrooms; hence our decision to intervene,” he stated.

While expressing the club’s gratitude to First Bank of Nigeria and FBN Holdings for partnering with the club to deliver the facilities, Agbeyangi explained that the well-furnished block of four classrooms would conveniently accommodate 200 students, while the new library has the capacity to sit 60 students at a time.

A brand new library for 60 students and a brand new borehole so that water can flow into the toilets, water can be available for students, and that is what Rotary stands for, to impact the community that we are.

Expressing the school’s appreciation to the club, First Bank of Nigeria and FBN Holdings for the gesture, the school’s principal, Mr. David Egharevba, expressed the optimism that the facilities would go a long way in making learning and teaching conducive in the school.

“We thank Rotary Club of Lagos for their willingness to always listen to us whenever we come knocking. We believe that these facilities would further propel us to do more exploits,” he added.

Speaking at the event, the Commissioner for Education in the state, Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo, expressed the ministry’s gratitude at the club’s gestures, aimed at supporting education in the state.

According to her, with the huge number of educational institutions calling for the attention of the state government, it was becoming apparent that the state could only fund education effectively, with the collaboration of the individuals and corporate institutions in the state.

“We believe this building will be kept for posterity. I thank you Rotary Club for your kind heart. I’ve dealt with Rotary Club across the state and I’m excited at what you are willing to do for any school that you must have adopted. There is a lot more than you have given.

“You have received eternal thanks of these young children. You can’t be too sure where their prayers can take members of this club to. You’ve given the school a remarkable building that will be used for the purpose identified for it,” she added.

The commissioner assured stakeholders of the commitment of the state government to improve teaching and learning in the state.

