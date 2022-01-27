Major Shake-up as Navy Appoints, Redeploys 54 Rear Admirals

Kingsley Nwezeh

The Nigerian Navy, yesterday, released the posting of 54 rear admirals following the recent promotion of senior officers in the service.

A statement by Naval Headquarters, Abuja, said Rear Admiral Saidu Garba, formerly the Navy Secretary, was appointed Chief of Policy and Plans, Naval Headquarters, while Rear Admiral Barabutemegha Gbassa, formerly the Flag Officer Commanding Western Naval Command has been made the Chief of Administration, Naval Headquarters.

Rear Admiral Sanusi Ibrahim, formerly Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Naval Command, moved to Naval Headquarters as Navy Secretary, while Rear Admiral Sileranda Lassa, formerly the Flag Officer Commanding Logistics Command, was appointed Group Managing Director, Navy Holdings Limited.

The statement stated that Rear Admiral Muhammed Nagenu, erstwhile Chief of Logistics, Naval Headquarters was appointed Chief of Defence Administration at the Defence Headquarters and Rear Admiral Solomon Agada, formerly the Director Peacekeeping Operations, Naval Headquarters has now been appointed Chief of Training and Operations.

The postings also affected Rear Admiral Murtala Bashir, who moved from Naval War College as Commandant to National Defence College also as Commandant, while Rear Admiral Adeseye Ayobanjo, formerly the Director Maritime Domain Awareness at the Naval Headquarters, would resume as Chief of Defence Civil Military Cooperation, Defence Headquarters.

Similarly, Rear Admiral Okon Eyo, former Director of Training, Defence Headquarters was appointed Chief of Naval Transformation, Naval Headquarters while Rear Admiral Perry Onwuzulike, formerly the Director Lessons Learnt, Naval Headquarters was made the Chief of Naval Safety and Standards, Naval Headquarters.

Rear Admiral Monday Unurhiere, formerly Chief Staff Officer, Naval Training Command has been reappointed to Naval Training Command as Flag Officer Commanding.

Following also, Rear Admiral Joseph Akpan, formerly Director Personnel Release was reappointed at the Naval Headquarters as Director of Policy, while Rear Admiral Olumuyiwa Olotu, erstwhile Director of Manning, Naval Headquaters has been appointed Flag Officer Commanding, Logistics Command, and at the same time, Rear Admiral Tanko Pani, a former Admiral Superintendent Naval Ordnance Depot was appointed Director of Plans, Defence Headquarters.

Rear Admiral Akinga Ayafa, formerly Chief of Naval Safety and Standards, resumed as Flag Officer Commanding Naval Doctrine Command, while Rear Admiral Nuhu Bala was reappointed at the Defence Headquarters as Director of Transformation.

Rear Admiral Vincent Okeke, former Director Transformation, Naval Headquarters, movedto the Defence Headquarters as Director of Logistics, while Rear Admiral Danjuma Moses,also resumed at the Defence Headquarters as Director of Training.

The reorganisation also affected Rear Admiral Yakubu Wambai, formerly the Director of Operations Naval Headquarters, now appointed Flag Officer Commanding Western Naval Command and Rear Admiral Emmanuel Beckley resumed as Admiral Superintendent Naval Ordnance Depot.

Rear Admiral Ibrahim Dewu was moved from Navy Hotels and Suites Limited, where he was Managing Director to Eastern Naval Command as Flag Officer Commanding while Rear Admiral Nnamdi Muogilim was reappointed to the Defence Headquarters as Chief of Defence Space Administration.

Rear Admiral Idi Abbas, who was Chief Staff Officer, Central Naval Command wasreappointed the Flag Officer Commanding, while Rear Admiral Mohammed Abdullahi, former Commander Naval Drafting, moved to Navy Hotels and Suites Limited as Managing Director.

Rear Admiral Samson Bura, a former Director of Air Operations, Naval Headquarters, resumed at the Western Fleet as Fleet Commander. Rear Admiral Olusola Oluwagbire movedfrom Eastern Naval Command to Naval Headquarters as Director of Operations even as Rear Admiral Mustapha Hassan, formerly the Chief Staff Officer, Logistics Command took over as Deputy Commandant, Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji.

Continuing, Rear Admiral Baratuaipri Iyalla, former Managing Director, Naval Engineering Services Limited now Chief Staff Officer Logistics Command, while Rear Admiral Kohath Levi who was Admiral Superintendent Naval Dockyard Limited was appointed as Chief Staff Officer, Naval Doctrine Command.

Rear Admiral Patrick Nwatu, erstwhile Deputy Commandant, Armed Forces Command and Staff College, resumed at Naval Headquarters as Director of Plans, while Rear Admiral Habila Zakaria, former Chief Staff Officer, Western Naval Command took over as Commander Command Naval Drafting.

Rear Admiral Zakariyya Muhammed was reappointed Director of Training, Naval Headquarters, while Rear Admiral Ibrahim Shettima moved to Naval Headquarters as Chief of Logistics.

Rear Admiral Abdulmajid Ibrahim, formerly the Director at Defence Headquarters, was appointed Director Peacekeeping Operations, Naval Headquarters, while Rear Admiral Uduak Ibanga, a former Director, Project Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation, Naval Headquarters, resumed at Naval Building and Construction Company Limited as Managing Director.

Rear Admiral Kennedy Egbuchulam, who was the Flag Officer Commanding Central Naval Command, was appointed as Director of Administration, Naval Headquarters, while Rear Admiral Saheed Akinwande, the former Principal Staff Officer to Chief of the Naval Staff was appointed Commandant, Naval War College, Nigeria.

In the same atmosphere, Rear Admiral Umar Chugali, who was the Commandant, Nigerian Navy Provost and Regulating School, Makurdi, was redeployed to Defence Headquarters as Director Cyber Security, while Rear Admiral Eugenio Ferreira, former Deputy Director,Career Planning, Naval Headquarters, was reappointed the Director Manning.

The statement said Rear Admiral Bashir Mohammed, former Commander Nigerian Navy Ship BEECROFT was appointed to Naval Headquarters as Director Project Implementation and Monitoring Evaluation, while Rear Admiral Mike Oamen, the immediate past Commandant, Defence Intelligence College was made new Chief Staff Officer, Eastern Naval Command.

Rear Admiral Abolaji Orederu, formerly a Director at the National Defence College movedto Naval Headquarters as Director of Ships Design and Acquisition, while Rear Admiral Livingstone Izu, erstwhile Fleet Commander, Eastern Fleet was appointed Director of Procurement, Naval Headquarters.

Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, former Director Audit, Naval Headquarters, was reappointed as Director Lessons Learnt, while Rear Admiral Alexander Bingel, former Commander Naval Base, Lake Chad, took over as Director of Combat Policy and Tactics and Coordinator, NIMASA deep Blue, Naval Headquarters.

Rear Admiral Abdullahi Ahmed, former Commander, Nigerian Navy Ship PATHFINDER,was made the new Chief Staff Officer Naval training Command, while Rear Admiral Hamza Ibrahim, the immediate past Commodore Superintendent, Naval Shipyard Limited resumedas Admiral Superintendent Naval Dockyard Limited.

Rear Admiral Sunday Oyegade, erstwhile Director, Marine Engineering, Naval Headquarters, has also been appointed as Admiral Superintendent Naval Shipyard Limited.

Also, Rear Admiral John Mamman, former Maritime Component Commander, Operation DELTA SAFE, moved to Naval Headquarters as Director of Recruitment, Reserve and Resettlement, while Rear Admiral Peter Zakaria, has been appointed to the Naval Headquarters as Director of Armament.

Rear Admiral Chubuike Azike was reappointed at the Defence Headquarters as Director of Education, while Rear Admiral Ismaila Zelani, former Director of Sports, Naval Headquarters, was also reappointed as Director of Veterans Affairs. Rear Admiral Kennedy Ezete, erstwhile Naval Provost Marshal was made the Director of Transformation, Naval Headquarters, while Rear Admiral Hamza Kaoje, formerly the Director, Marine services, Lagos, took over as Chief Staff Officer, Western Naval Command.

