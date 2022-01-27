Group Urges FG to Order NDDC to Pay Contractors Outstanding Bills

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Host Community Producing Oil and Gas Nigeria (HOSCON) has urged the federal government to prevail on the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) led by Effiong Akwa to settle the long outstanding bills of genuine NDDC contractors for executed projects.

The group also appealed to federal government to release the accumulated and earlier approved gas flare penalty fund to build the proposed modular refineries in the region.

The National Chairman of HOSCON, Prof. Jasper Jumbo, made the call yesterday at the 2022 validation annual conference held with the government and security officials in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Jumbo said the conference with the theme: ‘Reviving Nigerian’s HOSCON Oil and Gas Communities for Inclusiveness and Sustainable Development’ was aimed at strategically repositioning and advancing the inclusive stakeholders of oil and gas community units to enhance the growth of the communities.

He disclosed the group support of the federal government initiative to set up three pilot modular refineries in each Niger Delta states, stressing that the step would hopefully correct the fragile and flawed past.

“We also thank the federal and state governments, as well as the House of Representatives for strong messages sent, indicating signal of government intent to halt the debilitating effects and anxious emission from illegal oil bunkering, through host community involvement, application of indigenous technologies and subsidised funding.

“We plead with the federal government through the National Assembly to put a clause in the three percent Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) to five percent in the near future in spite of the rising production costs and allow the host communities to choose their management for trust fund,” the group requested.

Speaking also, Anambra State Commissioner for Lands, Mr. Bonaventure Enemali, urged every community leader of the HOSCON to ensure that the voice of their community is heard.

Enemali urged them to pursue peace for the benefits of their people not to their selfish interests, urging the traditional leaders not to kick out the interest of their people while negotiating with oil companies in their areas.

