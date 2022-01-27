Bolt Announces Car Winners from Driver League Challenge

Nosa Alekhuogie

As part of its advocacy for service excellence and the continued improvement of its driver rewards program, leading mobility platform, Bolt has rewarded drivers on the platform with brand new cars in its recently concluded Bolt Driver’s League Challenge.

The challenge, which was launched in 2021 and held for a 10-week period, rewarded four winners in Nigeria with brand new cars, as well as participation prizes for other participants.

The contest, which was divided into different categories, including a women’s league, a new driver’s league, and an existing driver’s league, was underway for 10 weeks. Drivers were given goals in form of finished rides and driver ratings, which qualified them to win tokens towards a grand prize which was decided in a draw. The challenge recorded wide participation and saw Peter Nanman from Abuja emerge as the winner of the new driver’s league; Aisosa Uhunoma Ekhayeme from Benin won the women’s league, and Abdullateef Jimoh from Abuja topped the existing driver’s league. Eseosa Okunoyawe from Benin also received a brand-new car as the overall top driver in the country.

Congratulating the drivers, Bolt Country Manager, Femi Akin-Laguda, said, “Bolt recognizes that drivers are fundamental to the continued growth of the Bolt brand in Nigeria and we do not take their commitment and efforts for granted. Through the Driver’s League challenge, our commitment to incentivizing both existing and new drivers continues to be fulfilled as we appreciate their hard work and efforts during the year. We will continue to strive to retain the trust and loyalty of our drivers by fulfilling our promise, which is to keep improving the overall experience for every driver. In the new year, we look forward to building a better community where drivers can thrive.”

Expressing his excitement, the overall winner, Eseosa Okunoyawe, thanked the Bolt team for their support over time. “Since the day I registered with Bolt it has been an awesome experience which has transformed my life positively. I just won a new car being the overall top Bolt driver in Nigeria. I want to encourage other Nigerians who are willing to drive and to join the Bolt platform. Tomorrow may be your turn,” Okunoyawe said.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

