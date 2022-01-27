APC Holds Ekiti State Gov’ship Primary Today

Adedayo Akinwale

The All Progressives Congress (APC) will today hold its governorship primary ahead of the June 18, governorship election in Ekiti State.

The party had last week screened all the governorship aspirants contesting ahead of today’s primary election.

Those screened by the committee chaired by Senator Domingo at the national secretariat of the party were Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, former Secretary to State Government, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, Senator Dayo Adeyeye, Mr. Femi Bamisile, former Commissioner for Public Utilities, Mr. Bamidele Faparusi, Mr. Kayode Ojo and Mr Ademola Popoola.

The governorship election would take place on June 18 to elect a new governor, when the incumbent, Governor Kayode Fayemi, completes his second term in office on October 15.

The governorship election timetable in Ekiti was altered, when the legal battle between Segun Oni and Fayemi over the 2007 governorship election was decided in favour of the latter.

The primary election will be a straight battle between Fayemi’s alleged anointed candidate, Oyebanji and Bamidele.

