VC Urges UNILAG Staff to Loyalty, Honours 59 Retirees

Uchechukwu NnaIke

Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, has charged staff of the institution to show interest in the future of the system and contribute towards its development at all times.

He also advised them to take care of their health.

Ogundipe said this at a ceremony organised by the university to honour 59 members who served the university for 35 years and more and are about to retire.

He said they needed to be recognised and appreciated for their support, contributions, and sacrifices made to the system, explaining the event was meant to motivate the retirees and let those still in service know that they too would be recognised, celebrated and rewarded accordingly.

The event was the climax of a series of activities marking the 52nd convocation of the university.

In his remarks, the chairman of the occasion and immediate-past vice-chancellor of the institution, Prof. Rahamon Bello, assured the retirees that life after retirement is not as difficult as they imagined.​

Bello said the event would motivate staff in the system to put in their best, knowing that they would also be honoured one day.

One of the awardees, Prof. Winifred Makanjuola, retiring after 40 years from the Department of Zoology, stressed the importance of hard work and determination.

She said she feels fulfilled, having garnered a lot of experience in service and graduated many students, some of whom are professors.

Prof. Duro Oni, who will retire from the Department of Creative Arts after 45 years, commended the university for organising the long service award.

The high point of the event was the presentation of gifts to the outgoing staff members.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

