Ugwuanyi Swears in Ozoemena as Chief Judge of Enugu

Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, yesterday swore in Justice Afojulu Raymond Ozoemena as the substantive Chief Judge of the state after he served as the acting Chief Judge for three months on two consecutive occasions.

Ozoemena’s appointments on acting capacity by Ugwuanyi was sequel to the retirement of the former Chief Judge, Justice Priscilla Ngozi Emehelu, who attained the constitutionally prescribed retirement age of 65 years on September 7, 2021.

The governor explained that the decision to swear in Ozoemena as the acting Chief Judge of Enugu State on September 7, 2021, and the renewal of the appointment on December 8, 2021, upon the expiration of the first three months, was based on the order of seniority of the Judges of the state High Court as confirmed by the National Judicial Council (NJC).

Swearing in Justice Ozoemena as the Chief Judge of the state at the Exco Chamber of the Government House in Enugu yesterday, Ugwuanyi disclosed that the function was sequel to the recommendation by the NJC and subsequent confirmation of his appointment by the state House of Assembly in fulfillment of the provisions of Section 271 Sub-section 1 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

Stating that he swore in Justice Ozoemena as the Chief Judge of the state after all the conditions precedent for the appointment was dutifully fulfilled, Ugwuanyi, who described the exercise as “God’s will, made manifest at God’s own time,” congratulated the newly sworn-in

Chief Judge.

The governor pointed out that Justice Ozoemena is eminently qualified for the job, expressing confidence that “you will bring your juristic erudition, diverse experience and integrity to bear on the administration of the Enugu State judiciary.

“I wish you well, and I pray that God should grant you stellar career as the Chief Judge of the state.”

Responding, Justice Ozoemena thanked Ugwuanyi for his endurance and consistency in ensuring that he was sworn in as the acting Chief Judge for two consecutive times, and thereafter as the substantive Chief Judge of the state.

He, therefore, promised the governor the cooperation and support of the state judiciary under his watch, stressing that they will maintain the tempo of peace and harmonious relationship that exist between the executive and the judiciary arms in the state.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

