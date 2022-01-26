Tambuwal Appoints VC for Sokoto Varsity of Education

Onuminya Innocent

Governor Aminu Tambuwal has approved the appointment of Prof. Malami Umar Tambuwal as the first vice-chancellor of the newly established Shehu Shagari University of Education, Sokoto.

Tambuwal, an educationist of repute, was a registrar of the state’s defunct college of education now upgraded to a varsity. Prior to his appointment, he was a dean in the Faculty of Education at the Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto (UDUS).​

The governor also appointed Prof. Muhammad Aminu Mode and Prof. Nasiru Mukhtar Gatawa as vice-chancellors in charge of academics and administration, respectively.

Both were also former staff of Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto (UDUS).

While Prof. Mode once headed UDUS Department of the Modern and European Languages, Prof. Gatawa worked at the university’s Economics Department, where he rose through the ranks from graduate assistant to a professor.

Other management and principal officers appointed by Tambuwal are Mrs Amina Yusuf Garba as registrar and Sulaiman Dikko as the librarian.

Mrs Garba, who had a stint at UDUS as an assistant registrar and deputy registrar, was the immediate past registrar of Sokoto state University before her appointment.

Meanwhile, the governor has directed that the remaining management positions of the university’s bursar and director of works and physical planning should be provided by the finance and works ministries, respectively.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

