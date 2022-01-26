News in Photographs: Buhari Presides over FEC Meeting

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is about now presiding over the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Abuja.

The virtual meeting holding at the Council Chambers, State House, Abuja is being attended by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari.

Some Ministers physically attending the meeting include that of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mohammed Bello; Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Ibrahim Pantami; Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, and Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva.

Other Ministers and Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr (Mrs) Folasade Yemi-Esan, are participating virtually from their respective offices in Abuja.

