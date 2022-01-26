Nasarawa APC Stakeholders Endorse Al-Makura for Party Chairmanship Race

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

Critical stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nasarawa State yesterday officially endorsed the candidature of Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura for the national chairmanship of the party in the forthcoming APC national convention.

The endorsement took place in the Government House in Lafia were the state Governor, Abdullahi Sule; APC serving members in both the National and State Assembly, party executives as well as critical stakeholders of the APC in the state were in attendance.

Addressing the stakeholders the governor made it clear that there was nobody who came out and declared for the national championship race in the state except Al-Makura.

The governor maintained that: “You can use what you have. In this state, it is only Umaru Tanko Al-Makura that has indicated interest in the race of the national championship of our great party, the APC.

“Others may have their reservations. We don’t have any problem with anyone that has reservations. Keep them aside without any hatred. Continue in your direction. If you continue in your own direction, by the grace of God, success will be at the end of the tunnel.”

Sule continued that it was for the above reason that the state APC stakeholders had all gathered to give him an assignment to take to the national headquarters.

According to him, “Because you do know that the selection of a national chairman is beyond one state, no matter how big that state is. It is something that has to be done in relationship with so many states.

“It requires a lot of diplomacy, a lot of patience, a lot of loyalty that we have to continue to do.

“By the grace of God, you have given the right person the assignment. I will take the assignment and continued from where I stopped. In fact, I am on my way right now to Abuja. That’s where the politicking is taking place.”

However, the state governor noted that in life, it is only God who gives power and decides who would be who.

“Our own is to do the best we can. And we keep praying that it shall come to pass, and we will sit down and you will begin to see the benefit of us having a national chairman. We cannot all be on the same page,” Sule insisted.

Also speaking, the state Chairman of the APC, Dr. John Mamman, said the leadership of the APC in the state

has come in clear terms to endorse the candidature of Al-Makura for the race of the national championship of the party in the forthcoming national convention.

Mamman said: “I want to appeal that we have come to endorse Tanko Al-Makura’s candidature for the race of the national chairmanship of our party.”

