MTN Applauds Efforts of Super Eagles at AFCON 2021

The official communications partner of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), MTN Nigeria, has applauded the Super Eagles for their efforts at AFCON 2021.

The Chief Executive Officer, MTN Nigeria, Karl Olutokun Toriola, commended the players and coaching crew for putting up a great performance at the tournament and reiterated the brand’s support. “We applaud the Super Eagles for putting up inspiring performances at the Nations Cup. The team did their absolute best and we are proud of them. We have a World Cup to prepare for, and we will support them all the way.”

On September 2, 2021, MTN Nigeria signed a three-year multi-million-Naira partnership deal with the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) and was announced as the official communications partner for the Super Eagles and other National Teams.

According to Toriola, “Through this partnership, MTN is building a sustainable legacy of support, collaboration and exciting soccer experiences for Nigerians.

“In the spirit of providing exciting football experience for Nigerians, MTN Nigeria, will continue its partnership with 140 viewing centres across the country allowing Nigerians to experience the passion of the sport with fans. MTN Nigeria will also carry on with its promise to reward six grand prize winners of the MTN Football promo with an all-expense paid trip to watch the final match of the ongoing 2021 AFCON tournament in Cameroon and will also continue to reward cash prizes to winners of the MTN Football promo.

