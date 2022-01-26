Gunmen Kill Policeman, Abduct Expatriate in Edo

Adibe Emenyonu

Gunmen yesterday reportedly killed a police officer and kidnapped an expatriate of a construction company while supervising Agbede/Anwain Road in Idegun, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State.

The dead police man was said to have been detailed to guard the expatriate. An eye witness explained that the incident happened on Monday during an inspection of the road by the expatriate when the armed men numbering about five suddenly appeared from the bush with guns, shot the policeman killing him on the spot and took the foreigner away.

The witness who would not want his name mentioned, said that the suspected kidnappers came on foot, shooting sporadically to scare those around before picking their target and headed towards Uromi in Esan North East Local Government Area of the state.

The eye witness, who said he could not immediately ascertain if the suspected kidnappers were herdsmen, added that the villagers in company with local vigilante groups set out shortly after the incident, combing the bush in an effort to rescue the kidnapped expertriate.

When contacted, the Edo State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Mr. Kontongs Bello, said he was yet to be briefed on the issue, assuring that he will speak on the incident once he gets the full details.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

