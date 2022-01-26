Family Seeks IG’s Intervention over Killing of Inspector by Fellow Policemen as Colleagues Protest

Kingsley Nwezeh

Family of a slain police officer, Inspector Michael Adama, yesterday, called on the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Usman Alkali Baba, to investigate the murder of their son, who was allegedly killed by fellow policemen while on duty in Enugu.

Speaking in Abuja on behalf of the family and youth of Ette Community, where late Adama hailed, a youth leader, Comrade Dennis Ewaoche, said the situation surrounding the murder of Inspector Adama and the alleged act of cover-up by his team and fellow policemen called for further investigation.

He said the late Adama, who until his death was a serving police officer under the Anti-kidnapping Unit of the Nigerian Police in Enugu State Police Command, was allegedly shot and killed at the New Market axis in Enugu by his colleague, Inspector Chidi, on January 21, 2022.

“Immediately Adama was killed, his team deposited the corpse in the mortuary without contacting any member of his family or give out information about the unfortunate incident. His elder brother, Uka Adama, who also happens to be a police officer in Enugu, on receiving the news from other colleagues, secretly went to the mortuary to see the corpse.

“He took pictures of the corpse, which showed a bullet wound below the neck of his late brother. Uka, in company of other concerned police officers, approached the officer in charge of anti-kidnapping section for information on what resulted to the death of late Adama, who told him that Adama was killed by a mob, who used a stick to hit his head, when they came for a raid at the new market.

“He encouraged them to take heart and let it go. However, some police officers from the same community of late Adama began to protest at the station, a pandemonium ensued and later, the OC anti-kidnapping called Uka aside and told him that late Adama was shot by one of his colleagues by name Inspector Chidi, mistakenly,” the family stated.

Ewaoche, who brandished the picture of the slain officer, further stated that the reason behind the cover-up was still unknown even as no member of the family was taken to the mortuary to see the corpse.

“We are sending our legal team to meet the CP Enugu to seek justice for Adama and we hope it gets all the anticipated result. An incident that happened since January 21, 2022 and up until now, his wife and children are still waiting for their bread winner to return from work,” he said.

He enjoined the IG and other well-meaning Nigerians to push and ensure that thorough investigation was carried out to fish out the culprit responsible for Adama’s death.

