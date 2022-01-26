Army Screens 3,800 Recruits to Meet Manpower Requirements

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya, said yesterday the army embarked on the screening of 3,800 recruits in order to meet the manpower requirements of the army.

He said only the best candidates who are medically and physically fit would be recruited into the Nigerian Army.

The COAS gave the assurance when he visited the Nigerian Army Battle Fitness Centre (NABFC) in Falgore, Kano State, where the ongoing screening exercise for 82 Regular Recruit intakes is being conducted.

Yahaya charged the recruitment officers to leverage on the experience garnered from the previous recruitment exercises to improve upon the conduct of the ongoing recruitment and ensure that the goals of the exercise are not compromised.

A statement by the army said Gen Yahaya also assured them of equipping the centre with more training aids and facilities to further enhance training at the centre.

Director Manpower Planning, Maj Gen Umar Musa, while briefing the COAS, pointed out that over 3,800 candidates were undergoing screening at the centre, adding that the main goal of the exercise was to recruit young and physically fit Nigerians to fill the manpower needs of the army.

The army chief also took a tour of the centre during which he inspected completed as well as ongoing projects at the centre.

Gen Yahaya also interacted with the candidates and left them with some words of encouragement.

Accompanying the COAS during the visit ate the General Officer Commanding 1 Division, Maj Gen Kabiru Muhktar, Chief of Administration (Army) Maj Gen Usman Mohammed, Chief of Operations Maj Gen Olumide Akinjobi, Provost Marshal (Army) Maj Gen Robert Aiyenigba and the Chief of Military Intelligence (Army) Maj Gen Ibrahim Salihu.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

