Reliving Fuji Opera in Lagos

It still feels like yesterday when the Orijin sponsored Fuji: A Opera lit up Lagos with a beautiful blend of arts and music. The multi-layered Fuji-themed experience pooled lovers of the genre as well as the arts to the multiple-day affair during the festive period.

Beginning with the Orijinal Fuji Is Art exhibition which was designed in two folds: outdoor installations and a gallery exhibition, attendees were drawn to the digital artworks by 24-year-old Nigerian digital artist, Bidemi Tata whose works visualized the tenet and character of the Fuji music subculture.

The grand finale of the art exhibition, an exclusive VIP Preview, took place at Untitled, Maitama Sule, Ikoyi Lagos on Sunday, December 5 as Bidemi took guests on a journey using comic-book sensibility to express a bold representation of the Fuji music subculture, grounding this age-old genre of music in relevance with new age technology and digital possibilities of relatable storytelling.

Taking the experience a notch higher, Fuji Vibrations, a platform dedicated to blending Fuji music with other genres and styles witnessed a series of live fuji music concerts at Ogba, Yaba and Victoria Island respectively with a highly respected line up of Fuji music powerhouses including Akeem Adisa Adesope, Rasheed Ayinde Merenge, Igwe Remi Aluko, Saheed Osupa, General Ayinla Kollington, Sulaimon Adio Atawewe (Mr Spirit), SK Sensation who is also the president of the Fuji Musician Association of Nigeria (FUMAN), Kolade Onanuga also known as KWAM 2, KS1 Malaika, among others.

For the finale, Fuji Vibrations not only entertained guests with the blend of Fuji music styles, but it also served as a platform to see the possibilities of other music genres infused with Fuji as DJ Maze and Xtreme held a 30-minute DJ set that fused Electronic Dance Music (EDM) with Fuji music.

A happy remix of known Fuji songs got attendees jumping as they performed. Not a few captured the fluid transitions with the camera of their mobile phone. It was indeed a breath-taking experience as Orijin, the official beverage partner of the event, served various orijinal cocktails, and its new variant, the Tigernut and Ginger, much to the delight of the ecstatic guests.

Orijin Brand Manager, Funmilola Adigolo, in her remarks, reinforced the brand’s commitment to celebrating the Fuji subculture. This dedication was reflected in the space’s design. There were photo booths with cultural props where attendees could imagine themselves as Fuji artists or aficionados.

The experience is still memorable for many. But it comes as no surprise as Orijin is known for blending the old with the new. The brand will be bringing similar signature events this year.

