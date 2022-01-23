NSCDC Arrests 15 Oil Thieves in Rivers

Blessing Ibunge

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Rivers State Command, has arrested 15 persons allegedly involved in illegal crude oil refining business.

The command led by Commandant General Special Intelligence Squad (CGIS) also seized six trucks and a bus used in conveying the illegally refined products in the state.

The Public Relations Officer of the command, Mr. Akins Oguntuase, disclosed this at a session with journalists at the NSCDC Zonal Office in Port Harcourt

Shortly after parading the suspects, the spokesman said achievements was sincere fight against vandalism of the national assets, soot menace and infrastructure.

Oguntuase explained that the command recently paraded some suspected oil thieves allegedly involved in acts of economic sabotage.

He said: “Today, we are parading 15 suspected oil thieves, who were arrested by the CGIS in collaboration with the personnel of the state command.

“A total of six trucks and a bus used to convey the illegally refined products like kerosene and diesel were arrested,” the spokesman disclosed at a session with the journalists.

He noted that two out of the six trucks had already been handed over to the command by Dr. Chidi Lloyd, the Chairman of Emohua Local Government Area (LGA) for investigations and possible prosecutions.

He said: “On January 15, at about 13.05 hours, close to Olu Obasanjo Road, two suspected oil thieves were arrested and a truck with registration number RNG 181x yellow and white colour were arrested along with the suspects who are presently undergoing interrogations, they would soon be charged to court.”

Oguntuase, however, urged residents of the state to collaborate with security agency in the ongoing fight to end the nefarious acts in the state.

