Fresh Battles Trail Fayose, Olujimi: Why They May Never Work Together

2022 is turning out to be a year of as many dramatic events in the political scene as we witnessed in the year before. As Ekiti State, for example, prepares to elect the next governor, the political pillars are at one another’s necks. Based on current reports on this front, acknowledged Ekiti kingmakers, former Governor Ayo Fayose and his foremost political rival, Senator Biodun Olujimi have something to flex their muscles on.

Many analysts are punching their calculators trying to make predictions about who will clinch the Ekiti governorship seat in the face of so many contenders. However, a sizable fraction of these analysts is more interested in how Fayose and Olujimi are going to flow together.

This time, as in many other times, it is obvious that Fayose’s interests are far from those of Olujimi. The latter is not at all in support of Fayose’s candidate for the Ekiti top seat. This much was evident when the Senator was joined by several others to stage a protest contesting the alleged partiality staged by the National Working Committee (NWC) in Fayose’s favour.

It is no secret that the aforementioned political leaders have raised the war blade against each other countless times in the past. Also, while it seems that their feud is partly on principle, after having locked horns for so long they buried their hatchet not too long ago. But, following the NWC incident, the hatchet has been dug up and is deadlier than ever.

Thus, rumours of fresh battles between Fayose and Olujimi are more recent than the reports of their reconciliation. Moreover, some commentators have speculated that it will be easier for Fayose and Olujimi to get along when they are on opposite sides of the party pack. Therefore, as long as they are both members—leading members for that matter—of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), there’ll always be a bone of contention between them.

On this point, Fayose and Olujimi may never agree. Then again, life always finds a way to surprise people. As slim as the odds are of this happening with Fayose and Olujimi, there is a chance.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

