ACF Seeks Urgent Action against Criminal Acts in Schools

In a related development, the ACF has charged governments at all levels to take urgent steps to stem the menace of anti-social and criminal acts going on in schools across the country.

The forum made the call in a statement issued to condemn the killing of a five-year-old school girl, Hanifa Abubakar by her teacher, Abdulmalik Muhammed, at a private school in Kano.

The statement signed by the spokesman of the forum, Mr Emmanuel Yawe, expressed shock and revulsion over the anti-social and criminal acts going on in Nigerian schools.

The forum also recalled the controversial death in December 2021, of Sylvester Oromoni, a 12-year-old student of Dowen College, Lagos, stressing that the epidemic of drugs addiction, cultism and death are endangering the lives of children in schools across the country.

However, in the case of Sylvester, autopsy reports have since exonerated the five students accused of bullying and torturing him to death.

“The Arewa Consultative Forum wishes to express its shock and revulsion over the anti-social and criminal acts going on in Nigerian schools. These border on bullying, murder, kidnappings, homosexuality, cultism, among others. The latest of these cases of horror is the alleged kidnap and murder of five-year-old pupil, Hanifa Abubakar by her teacher Abdulmalik Muhammed at a private school in Kwanar Dakatar in Kano State.”

ACF also cited the controversial death of Sylvester Oromoni.

“The Arewa Consultative Forum would like to call the attention of the authorities to this new epidemic of drugs, brutality, cults and death which is taking over all schools across the country and endangering the lives of our daughters and sons and the future of our country.

“These horrors are not limited to private schools. But we are particularly concerned about what goes on in private schools because they take their students as commodities, which should be traded for money,” ACF explained.

