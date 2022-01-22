ProjectGiiV Restates Commitment to Charity, Better life

Omolabake Fasogbon

Nigeria’s first digital charity platform, ProjectGiiV has reaffirmed its commitment to meeting the needs of the needy using technology.

Founder and Executive Member of the organisation, Olamide Jasanya stated this in Lagos recently when briefing the media on the achievements of the organisation since it sets out a year ago.

According to him, the platform has received over 2,900 items from donors across Lagos which were presented to charity homes.

He explained that the feat was achievable through the power of technology that made it easy to connect donors to beneficiaries across the globe. He said, “ Since its establishment in January 2021, ProjectGiiV has continued to champion the cause of charity, promoting the culture of charitable giving in Nigeria and beyond, providing an avenue for people to conveniently donate items such as: food & groceries, clothes, books & stationeries and shoes, among others to charity homes and need centres.

He further expressed satisfaction at the support received during the first year of operations, coupled with the dedication of teammates.

He added, “Our ambition right from inception is to provide a hassle-free and seamless process where people can make donations without having to step out of their homes or offices.

“From research, we discovered that one of the major challenges of donation is the time factor and stress faced by intended donors in sorting out items and sending them to the need centres.

“As a result, ProjectGiiv was birthed to bridge the gap by providing a more convenient way for people to make donations through the Giiv mobile app and website where customers can easily identify what they want to donate and schedule a date for pickup of the items, which will ultimately be delivered to the choice charity homes. We are thankful for the accomplishments in 2021 and we look forward to affecting more lives in 2022.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

