Police to Investigate Death of 11-year-old Student Beaten by Teacher

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Anambra State Police Command has assured that it would investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of an 11-year-old student of St. Valerian Secondary School, Onitsha, who was flogged by a female teacher.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Ikenga Tochukwu, gave the assurance when contacted by THISDAY over the death of the boy, identified as Izuchukwu David Onwualu.

Ikenga said that though the matter had not been officially reported to his office but the Command would take it up following the enquiry.

He said: “We have not got an official report on that yet but somebody has called me, telling me about the matter. Now that you have reminded me, we shall look into the matter and I will get back to you soonest.”

Onwualu, an 11-year-old Junior Secondary School 1 student at St. Valerian Catholic School in Onitsha, allegedly died after being flogged repeatedly by a female science teacher in the school.

The school authorities were reported to have allegedly bribed the boy’s father with N200,000 and also hurriedly conducted a burial for the boy.

