Lagos State Viewing Centres Come Alive with AFCON Round of 16 Matches

The 10 viewing centres established by Lagos State Government across the state to enable residents have easy access to the games of the Cameroun 2021 African Cup of Nations will once again comes alive with the Round of it matches kicking off tomorrow.

Viewer can therefore watch the Round of 16 matches between Burkina Faso versus Gabon and the Super Eagles versus Tunisia.

According to the Lagos State Sports Commission, the centres were established with sponsorship from the private sector. It is part of the state government’s bid to make following the championship easy for Lagosians.

The viewing centres, which are adequately secured, are located at Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere, Campos Mini Stadium, Lagos Island, Abesan playground, Naval Yard Ajegunle, Bishop Aggrey Youth Centre, Mushin, Epe Recreation Centre, Italewa Ikorodu, Badagry Grammar School, Badagry, Agege Stadium Agege and Mobolaji Johnson Sports Centre, Rowe Park, Yaba.

The Sports Commission said in a statement, “The idea of the private sector partnering with Lagos State government is to bring football closer to Lagosians, which will be more fun and entertaining, as fans watch all the matches of the Africa Cup of Nations 2021.”

