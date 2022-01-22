Kush Jnr. Delivers on His New EP

Singer/songwriter, Ekpeyong Victor aka kush Jnr. maintains his style of music, delivering utmost and fantastic mixes. The rap artiste delivers a message on his newest EP ‘SOUNDDRAGON’, declaring a reminder that it’s all about the Benjamins.

The 4-track EP, which contains songs such as Kolo Mentality, Gwara Fever and Juicy, shows Kush’s eclectic reach of musical panache. “Rather than concentrating on one area, I specialize in mixing my multiple strength and musical influences in my music,” said Kush Jnr.

The Akwa Ibom state native represents a new breed of the caliber of singers that is savvy but has enough swag to appeal to both local and international audiences. He’s that one artiste which sound touches on R&B.

The blend of his rich cultural background enables Kush Jnr to lyrically go in directions, which others are afraid to. Listeners and new fans will find that Kush is an introspective lyricist who pays attention to social details, love, culture, and environmental behavior as articulated in his songs and recent EP.

