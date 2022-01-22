Erameh Sets New Oba of Benin Golf Tournament’s Record

Professor Waziri Erameh has set a record as the oldest man to have emerged overall winner at the Oba of Benin Golf Tournament held over the weekend at Benin Club Golf Section, Edo State.

The University of Benin Professor of Optometry, aged 64 proved the bookmakers wrong after playing a net score of 148 over 36 holes in two days to win the 8th edition of the tournament, hereby went home with the biggest bronze head, giant trophy and television set.

Placed second was Adegoke-Adesoji Benson who played 151 net thus beat Jude Igbinadolor on count-back while Felix Aganmwonyi placed fourth with 152 net. Osazee Iyare recorded 163 gross to win the best gross award as Debby Otabor won the ladies best gross with 178 gross.

Erameh in his victory speech thanked the organisers of the event and attributed his victory to constant practice and determination to add the Oba trophy to his collection of trophies.

Also, Chairman of the tournament Organising Committee, Peace Anunah noted that the tournament was organised to show the close relationship between sports and tradition, adding that Oba Cup was to promote golf game at BCGS, and to honour and show loyalty to Oba of Benin Kingdom, Oba Ewuare II, as Grand Patron of Benin Club.

Similarly, Captain of BCGS, Mayer Ologbosere in his goodwill message commended the originators of the tournament, Prince Aghatise Erediuwa, Dr. Charles Ajayi and Sir Tony Aghedo for their foresight.

He also appreciated the organising committee as well as sponsors saying the next executive would leverage on organising another wonderful edition in 2023.

Other winners were Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki with 74 net in the Men’s hcp 19-28. Ehis Igbinadolor won the ladies hcp 0-28 over 36 holes with 145 net, while Edith Edeki won the ladies hcp 29-36 with 72 net.

