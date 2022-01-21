You are ‘Stomach Politicians’, Emerhor Blasts Delta APC Defectors

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The 2015 governorship candidate on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, has described those cross-carpeting to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as “stomach politicians.”

Emerhor, the founding leader of the APC in the state, debunked report that members of his political group, Emerhor Political Family (EPF), are set to decamp to the PDP, noting that only a few disgruntled individuals led by the former state Deputy Chairman, Chief Cyril Ogodo, are the ones defecting to PDP.

He stated that the categorisation of the defection of a few stomach politicians to the PDP after allegedly receiving cash inducements as a move by Emerhor Political Family is not only laughable but also mischievous and disingenuous.

The business mogul, while reacting to the purported defection of Ogodo, Chief Sylvester Kohwo and a few others to the PDP, said: “It is not true that members of the Emerhor Political Family are decamping to the PDP as reported, the truth is that only a few misguided and disgruntled individuals are defecting.

“Only Ogodo, Kohwo and a few others who have now become stomach politicians are decamping after allegedly receiving cash inducements as ‘rally mobilisation’.

“Emerhor political structures are intact. Hon Chief Alfred Oloko is the state coordinator and head of the EPF. Ogodo was never the head. The EPF Elders’ Forum is also intact. The Elders’ Forum is meeting this week to replace Kohwo, the erstwhile chairman. Indeed, I met with these few last weekend and after our discussions, it was clear to me that it is greed that is behind their defection.”

He noted that as individuals, they are free to associate with any group or party in their political quest, stressing that it is, however, mischievous for them to try to use the name and clout of EPF to promote themselves in order to up their stake and cash price with PDP.

The APC chieftain noted further that the defection of a handful of individuals whose membership of EPF is at best parasitical doesn’t in any way diminish the resolve of genuine members of EPF to join other progressives to rescue Delta State in 2023.

He, however, wished PDP good luck with their new intakes, adding that the EPF or Delta State APC will not miss them.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

