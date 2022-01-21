Terrorists Attack Military Base, Kill Soldier, NSCDC Officer in Katsina

*Also, Ukuru community in Niger affected

Francis Sardauna in Katsina and Laleye Dipo in Minna

Gunmen suspected to be terrorists, on Tuesday, attacked a military base in Shinfida community, Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State and killed a soldier and an officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Also, the Niger State Government has confirmed an attack on Ukuru village in the Bobi District of Mariga Local Government of the state, saying unspecified number of people were killed during the attack.

On the military base attack, a source that confirmed the incident to THISDAY on the telephone, said the bandits stormed the military camp in large numbers and began to shoot at the place sporadically.

The terrorists had in September, 2021, ambushed troops of the Special Army Super Camp 4,who were advancing on foot in the area and killed a major, a captain and a lieutenant, leaving many others with injuries.

On the recent invasion, the source said the terrorists invaded the camp on Tuesday night at about 10pm, burnt down two patrol vehicles and drove away another one that was used to convey food items stolen from the surrounding villages.

He said the victims died instantly while others that sustained varying degrees of injuries were receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in the state.

“The terrorists attacked the military base located within Government Day Secondary School Shinfida last Tuesday. They killed one soldier and one Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps officer on the spot and left many others with injuries.

“They attacked the military base on their motorcycles. Despite the efforts of the military personnel, the terrorists killed the two victims and set ablaze two patrol vehicles and drove away one with food items stolen from neighbouring villages,” the source said.

Public Relations Officer of the state NSCDC, DSC Muhammad Abdara, however, confirmed the incident, saying, “Yes, we lost one officer during the attack.”

Efforts to speak with the Nigerian Army were futile at press time.

On the Niger attack, Commissioner for Information, Alhaji Mohammed Sani Idris, while confirming to THISDAY that many houses and vehicles were also burnt by the terrorists during the attack, said the government was still awaiting details of the incident and that at the appropriate time, the press would be given an update on what happened.

He, however, said the terrorists were those fleeing from the military operations ongoing in Kaduna, Zamfara, Kebbi and Sokoto States, adding that in their desperation, they “are destroying anything they come across.

“They don’t want to kidnap many people, because it will be a burden on them as they try to escape,” Idris said, adding that government would not be daunted by the activities of the bandits.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

