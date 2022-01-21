Scans in London Certify Aubameyang’s Heart as ‘Healthy’

Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has revealed he is “completely healthy” after having medical checks on his heart in London.

The Gabon international, 32, was ruled out of the Africa Cup of Nations after scans revealed “heart lesions”following a bout of Covid.

“Hi guys, I came back to London to do some additional checks,” striker Aubameyang posted on Instagram yesterday alongside an image of himself at the gym.

“And I’m very happy to say that my heart is absolutely fine.”

Writing on Instagram, he added: “I’m completely healthy! Really appreciate all the messages over the last few days and I’m already back at it.”

Aubameyang has not played for Arsenal since a disciplinary breach which saw him lose the captain’s armbandin December.

