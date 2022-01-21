Gbajabiamila Pledges to Support Igbobi College

Juliet Akoje in Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has vowed to join hands with other notable persons to lift the Igbobi College in Yaba, Lagos.

Gbajabiamila in a statement signed yesterday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Lanre Lasisi, said he had already attracted some infrastructural projects to the college.

The Speaker, who is an old boy of the college, said he would personally attend the events lined up for the 90th anniversary of the college, which will take place on February 2.

Speaking during a courtesy call by the Igbobi College Old Boys Association (ICOBA) led by the first Vice President, Yomi Badejo, Gbajabiamila expressed delight that Igbobi College is already 90 years old.

He said: “On the 90 years, it’s amazing. It sounds just like yesterday. A lot has changed, and we must try as much as possible to change with the times and maintain the nature and the feel of Igbobi College.

“January 29 is a day that I’ve already marked. It’s going to be our pride, our joy that we’re here to celebrate our college at 90. Together, we will do most of the things we set out to do for the college.”

The 1st Vice President of ICOBA, Badejo, according to the statement, said they had a list of things they want to do for the college, including the improvement of infrastructure in the college.

He added that they have put together a series of events to raise the sum of N1 billion during a fund-raising dinner on January 29.

Badejo said: “You’re one of us; so we’re looking forward to you to bring the kind of personalities that are worthy of this 90th anniversary,” and requested the speaker to inaugurate some of the projects executed in the college on February 6.

He noted that: “ICOBA would honour the Speaker on February 6 during its merit award where some key personalities would also be honoured.”

