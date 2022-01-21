2023: Yar’Adua will Rescue Katsina from Security, Economic Challenges, Says Group

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

A non-partisan group, Alliance for Democracy and Purposeful Leadership, has said Senator Sadiq Yar’Adua will rescue Katsina State from the current security and economic challenges if elected governor in 2023.

The group, which added that the former Katsina Central senator is the most credible person to succeed Governor Aminu Bello Masari in 2023, urged him to accept the clarion call of the citizenry and run for the office of the governor during the forthcoming poll.

Addressing journalists in Katsina, the Chairman of the group, Abubakar Hamza, said despite the efforts by the federal and state governments, the state remained the epicentre of death and destruction.

He said: “It amounts to a cliche to say that we are in dire need of competent hands to steer the political ship of our state especially at these trying times in the history of our existence.

“Once the hub of peace and tranquility, Katsina State has now become the epicentre of death and destruction. Almost 10 local governments bordering Kaduna and Zamfara States are under the bandits’ siege.”

He explained that many towns and villages have been deserted by the inhabitants, as farming and cattle rearing are “fast becoming things of the past. This urgly development if not contained in time could result in acute shortage of food”.

He, however, noted that after a critical analysis of the security and economic challenges, as well as unemployment, Yar’Adua’s pedigree remains the best choice for the state.

According to him, “With him at the helm of affairs of our dear state, the insecurity ravaging the state may be a thing of the past. Poverty and unemployment would be reduced to the barest minimum. With him as the governor, our economy would prosper.”

