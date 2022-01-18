Shonekan Would Have Taken Nigeria in a Different Direction, says Jonathan

By Nseobong Okon-Ekong

Former Nigerian President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has said that he regrets that the late Head of the Interim National Government, Chief Ernest Shonekan’s administration was shortlived.

“Probably we would have been moving in a different direction today,” if the Shonekan government was allowed to run its course, noted Jonathan.

Speaking to journalists after a condolence visit to Shonekan’s home in Ikoyi, Lagos on Monday, Jonathan who praised the exemplary lifestyle of the late Chairman of the ING said, “my only regret is that he left government within a short time. I wish the Interim National Government had been left to properly midwife the political process

All the controversies we are having today with the 1999 Constitution, we would not have it. He left government because of military intervention. The government was hurriedly given to civilians and today we are still cursing our Constitution. He was a serious minded person. He would have made sure that all the Is are properly dotted and the Ts properly crossed.”

Continuing the former President said, “When he took over the government as Interim Government Head of State, the first thing he did was to release all political prisoners and created the environment for Nigerians to begin to participate in political and economic activities.”

Harping on Shonekan’s contributions to the development of Nigeria, Jonathan recalled that Shonekan was brain behind VISION 2010. “He had a vision, but we lost him early in government and now finally, we lost him. He contributed to the development of this country within the few months he was in government.”

“He was a man with wisdom. A man with a good background in the corporate world; with a good background in economic issues and as a private citizen, he founded the Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG) that is still there till today. He was such a person who had that kind of vision for this country,” commented Jonathan.

While praying to God to give his family the fortitude to bear the loss, Jonathan recalled that he learnt so much from the late Head of State. He was a man with great wisdom.

He also expressed optimism that Shonekan would be honoured by the Federal Government, Ogun, his own state government and the government of Lagos State, where he lived. “In one way or the other, they will do something to immortalise his name. “

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

