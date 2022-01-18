Lewandowski Retains Best FIFA Men’s Award

*Senegal and Chelsea’s Mendy wins Best Goalkeeper Award

Bayern Munich and Poland striker, Robert Lewandowski, was named 2021 Best FIFA Men’s Player of the Year, while Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo landed the special award.

Senegal and Chelsea safe hands, Edouard Mendy won the award for the Best FIFA Men’s goalkeeper after a successful first season with the club, including a clean sheet in the 1-0 win over Manchester City in the Champions League final.

Lewandowski, 33, claimed the top prize for the second consecutive year after scoring 69 goals.

He beat Paris St-Germain’s Lionel Messi and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah to the award.

Ronaldo was recognised for becoming the all-time top international goalscorer.

Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas won the Best FIFA Women’s Player of the Year.

Lewandowski broke the late Gerd Muller’s 49-year record for scoring the most Bundesliga goals in a calendar year with 43 in 34 league appearances.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel won the award for the Best FIFA men’s coach for guiding Chelsea to their second Champions League title after only joining the club in January.

Former Tottenham winger Erik Lamela – sold to Sevilla in the summer – won the FIFA Puskas award, which recognises the best goal in world football during the year, after his ‘Rabona’ finish in the north London derby against Arsenal last March.

