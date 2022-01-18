ICRC: Paid Parking at MMIA Not at Owners’ Risk

James Emejo

The acting Director General, Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), Mr. Michael Ohiani has clarified that cars parked at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, are not at owners’ risk, especially if the parking services are provided by the concessionaire at a fee.

The airport facility is currently managed by Seymour Aviation Limited, the concessionaire.

Ohiani, had led the management of the commission on an on-the-spot assessment of the parking facility at the airport, following media reports over safety concerns on the multi-level car park at the busy Lagos airport.

Reports recently alleged that the facility had become, “den of thieves” following three alleged incidences that occurred late in December.

The ICRC which has a responsibility to ensure regulatory compliance in all Public Private Partnership (PPP) transactions, had embarked on the assessment tour for a first-hand evaluation of the situations as well as to seek solutions where necessary.

Ohiani, stressed that because car parking service was the primary amenity being provided by the managers at a fee, vehicles could not be said to be parked at owners’ risk’ as claimed by the service provider.

In a statement issued by ICRC spokesman, Manji Yarling, he added: “If I park my car it is not at my own risk, provided I pay – if I come here and I park and I do not pay, it is a different ball game. I am very happy though to know that you have an active insurance policy.”

It was however, gathered that in the lone incident reported, the victim, whose Lexus GX 460 was vandalised, had been compensated while the missing vehicle accessories were replaced.

The ICRC DG, also seized the opportunity to advice the concessionaire on a new feature in car parking service model where car owners upon making payment, are allotted specific slots on a particular floor.

According to him, “If slot A is given to you and that particular slot has a security issue, it is easier to determine that a particular vehicle in slot A was supposed to park there because your contact number and details are already captured.

“We can use that with appropriate authority where registrations are done to be able to trace criminals. But when you allow people to park at their own discretion, it becomes difficult to trace when something happens.

“Going forward I think those are the measures you might like to employ. It also enables you to manage the facility because you will be able to know at a particular time how many slots are taken and how many are available.”

However, Managing Director, Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Capt. Rabiu Hamisu Yadudu, told the visiting team that some of the news reports peddled about the airport were not true reflection of the situation on ground.

He said following the single incidence that occurred, an emergency meeting was summoned whereby certain decisions were reached to deter future occurrence.

Represented by FAAN Director, Commercial and Business Development, Sadiku Rafindadi, the MD also listed some of the recommendations from the meeting to beef up security at the airport to include the expansion of CCTV coverage at the car park, connection of the camera feeds to the MMA Terminal 2 CCTV network and improvement of physical surveillance.

Other measures included intelligence sharing with airport security, prompt reportage of incidences at the car park, addressing other pending cases of vehicle vandalism among others.

Also, the Managing Director, Seymour Aviation Limited, Mr. Francis Ikenga, said that there was a subsisting insurance policy that covered all those who use the car park, reiterating that the victim of the reported incident had already been compensated and the vandalised vehicle parts replaced.

He said the car park focuses mainly on safety, security and revenue, pointing out that if safety and security are not met, then revenue will not be taken.

He commended the ICRC for the good work being done adding that if sustained, many Nigerians will reap the benefits.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

