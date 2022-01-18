CCECC Promises Partnership in Nigeria’s Economic Recovery Drive

Michael Olugbode

The Chinese construction giant, the China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC) Nigeria Limited has promised to execute corporate social responsibility (CSR) projects that would concretely advance Nigeria’s economic recovery and growth.

The company in its CSR 2021 Report titled: “Bolstering Confidence and Jointly Overcoming Difficulties,” co-signed by Chairman and Managing Director of CCECC Nigeria Limited, Messrs Jiang Yigao and Zhang Zhinchen respectively, pledged and reiterated its commitment to, “contributing to a better Nigeria.”

The 90-page document illustrated the trajectories of the multinational corporation with services covering 108 countries and regions of the world and whose subsidiary in Nigeria was established in 1996.

The CCECC had obtained Grade A qualifications for construction projects in Nigeria. The company has launched businesses in 29 out of 36 states across Nigeria covering fields as general contracting, project contracting, project management and consulting services for railways, highways, bridges, municipal projects, housing and water projects respectively.

“With Nigeria as a major partner of the China’s initiated framework of International Cooperation Belt and Road Initiatives (BRI), featuring Infrastructure connectivity, the CCECC Nigeria Ltd has been in the frontline of executing key projects in Nigeria that give practical expression to The Belt and Road cooperation.

“Beyond construction of critical Infrastructure projects, CCECC also facilitate projects that enhance local capacity building and industrialisation.

“The construction of the University of Transportation in Daura, Katsina State, the first of its kind in Africa and the Kajola Rail wagon Assembly plants in Oyo State built in line with Chinese standard, the first in West Africa, are the company’s commitment to executing CSR that would concretely advance the course of Nigeria’s economic recovery and sustainable growth in the near and long run.

“Other key milestones of the company in executing its corporate social responsibility includes its staunch efforts in the containment and control of the COVID-19 pandemic, through donation of medical equipment like ventilators and oxygen generators, face masks, sets of protective clothing and other protective gears,” it added.

The report stated that the company was committed to, “striding with Nigeria”, noting that the CCECC Nigeria Limited enriched a “China-Nigeria Community with a shared future,” during the COVID-19 pandemic, insisting that the company has maintained its tradition of guaranteeing the rights and interests of employees, nurturing professionals through a pre-Job training mechanism to integrate employees to its values.

The report provided insights to the company’s support and engagement with communities where it operates and also outlined elaborate welfare package dispensed to support communities, stressing that it looks forward to a long term engagement with Nigeria and to continue to share responsibility in the future of Nigeria.

