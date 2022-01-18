Buhari Celebrates Anyaoku, Ohiwerei on their Birthdays

Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has greeted the former Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, as he marks his 89th birthday today.

Buhari also felicitated with former Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Breweries Plc, Elder Felix Ohiwerei, as he marks his 85th birthday same day.

Commenting on Anyaoku, the president, according to a statement yesterday, by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, joined family and friends to celebrate with the diplomat, whose contributions to Nigeria and the international comity will continue to stand out.

Buhari affirmed that the international diplomat, who started as a Foreign Service Officer, has consistently followed and projected the wellbeing of Nigeria, working assiduously to build his local community and staying vocal in counselling leaders on way forward.

The president extolled his foresight, courage and diligence in pursuing his vision for a more just and peaceful world and prayed that the Almighty God will continue to strengthen the renowned international diplomat and his family.

For Ohiwerei, the president, also in a release issued by Adesina, congratulated him for his historic service in the corporate world, and, now, full dedication to working for God and growth of the church.

The president noted the contributions of the corporate leader, administrator and renowned boardroom guru, to the development of the country, working variously with Unilever, London, UAC Foods, and Virgin Nigeria and chairing some public institutions.

Buhari said he believed that Ohewerei’s visionary leadership style, and humble beginnings as a teacher, played a major role in his rise on the corporate ladder, utilising his experience in managing people and resources to innovatively set targets and get results.

He praised his interest in raising leaders in the country, accepting to serve as Chairman, Friendship Bible Fellowship, National Director, Full Gospel Businessmen Fellowship International, Pro Chancellor/Chairman of Council, University of Ibadan and Chairman, Board of Trustees of Redeemer’s University.

Buhari also prayed for the good health of former Chairman of the Nigerian Breweries Plc, and welfare of his family.

