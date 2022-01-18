APC to Announce Convention Date Today, Considers Feb. 26

Caretaker committee to meet today on mode of convention

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

There are indications that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is considering February 26 and 27 to hold the national convention of the party.

Also, the Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the party will be meeting today to deliberate on other modalities, especially the mode of the convention, whether direct primary, delegate system or consensus.

Recall that the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) had met on Sunday in Abuja to deliberate on the forthcoming convention of the party.

However, after the meeting that lasted for hours, the Chairman of the Forum and the governor of Kebbi Atiku Bagudu said the Caretaker committee, chaired by the Governor of Yobe state, Mai Mala Buni was the appropriate organ of the party to announce the convention date.

“It is the responsibility of the CECPC to do that. We are just a section of the stakeholders and we have conceded that duty to the caretaker and very soon, they will brief you on the date,” he said.

But a source privy to the decision of the APC governors have proposed February 26 and 27 as convention date subject to the approval of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The governors have agreed on February 26 and February 27. So, this will be proposed to the President for approval,” the source said.

In furtherance of the APC governors meeting, the caretaker committee is also expected to assess the activities of the reconciliation committee headed by Senator Abdullahi Adamu and the likely impact of the unresolved rancorous state congresses on the preparation for the convention.

The party source revealed the caretaker committee may indicate the direction of its zoning formula for the distribution of the national party offices across the six geo-political zones.

