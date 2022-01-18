APC Caretaker Committee’s Meeting Under way

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Members of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are presently meeting in Abuja over the national convention of the party.

It is expected that at the end of the meeting, the committee will announce the date and venue of the national convention of the party after several postponements.

It is expected that the meeting will also deliberate on other modalities, especially the mode of the convention, whether direct primary, delegate system or consensus.

Details later…

