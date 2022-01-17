Zulum Inaugurates Borno’s Advisory Committee on Governance and Devt

Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has inaugurated the Borno State Advisory Committee on Governance and Development.

This, according to a statement issued yesterday by the governor’s spokesman, Mallam Isa Gusau, is aimed at creating people’s inclusiveness and opportunity of control over their affairs.

The committee is headed by Usman Sarki as the chairman.

Others are: Alhaji Muhammad Mustapha Bintube, Hajja Kaka Suleiman Gumsuri, Alhaji Musa Kida, Prof. Isa Hussaini Marte, Joerg Kuehnel, Prof. Ali Mburza, Prof. Iqbal Asaria, Hon. Bukar Tijjani, Dr. Mairo Mandara as members, and Muhammad Bukar Badiya as the secretary.

The governor, while inaugurating the 10-man Advisory Committee at the Council Chambers of the Government House in Maiduguri, said his administration is committed to making Borno State a favoured destination for businesses, investors, and partnership, and will ensure that the supremacy of the rule of law is of critical importance in the system.

Zulum noted that his administration would continue to ensure that peace and security are sustained, which he said is critical to attain development in any society.

He listed four specific terms of reference, which are to advise the governor on governance and development issues that will fast track the renaissance and development of Borno State; explore potential national and global opportunities, including the private sector that will support the implementation of the Borno State 25 Years Development Plan; advise the governor and explore opportunities on strengthening government institutions for improved effectiveness; actively champion and seek opportunities for climate action and environmental protection for Borno State; and be champions for the state 25 years development plan, and 10 years strategic transformation initiatives.

While responding on behalf of the committee, its Chairman, Sarki, expressed gratitude to the governor for finding them worthy to serve the state.

He assured the governor that the Advisory Committee is clear about their responsibilities, and would be committed to bring out collective experiences and knowledge to support the government.

