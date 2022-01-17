Winners Emerge at Rainoil’s ‘FUEL and WIN’ Promo

Peter Uzoho

Rainoil Limited, a leading integrated petroleum products marketing company operating has celebrated winners who emerged at its yuletide ‘FUEL AND WIN’ promo.

The final and raffle draws which were conducted at over 100 retail stations recently saw winners go home with various prizes, including generators, deep freezers, gas cookers, and microwaves amongst other consolation prizes.

he Head of Brand and Corporate Communications, Rainoil, Foluso Adeyemi, explained in a statement that the promo was designed, not only to appreciate loyal customers across Nigeria’s six geo-political zones, but also to draw attention to the superior quality service delivery the company has delivered to Nigerians over the years.

“Through this campaign, our customers have restated their commitment to the high-quality products and efficient service that we offer them.

“We are proud of the success of the campaign as it has offered us an opportunity to reward our growing number of customers. Hopefully, we will sustain this campaign in the coming years,” she said.

Star winners included Fatai Abiodun (Abuja station), Mr. Benga Peters (Minna station), Salihu Zakari (Keffi station), Eze Malachi (New Nyanya station), Mr Steve-Ola-King (Ipaja station), Alhassan Ibrahim (Ilorin station) etc.

They all attested to the quality-of-service delivery of the Rainoil in all their stations across the nation.

An excited star prize winner at Rainoil’s Abuja Station, Mrs. Fatai Abiodun intoned, “Rainoil Limited has made me happy this season. I am very excited and I don’t know what to say. I saw the advert and I decided to participate”.

Abiodun said she was enthusiastic about the ‘FUEL AND WIN’ promo stressing that “the new promo introduced by the company is one that we may have never have seen before in this country. I’m impressed’

Another star prize winner at Ipaja in Lagos, Mr. Steve Ola-King, said that he was thrilled by the experience of the FUEL and WIN Promo.

According to him, this was his first time of participating in such a promo, adding, “I am encouraged by the gesture of the Rainoil management in putting this together. For this I have signed my loyalty in buying fuel in their stations”

For the past 25 years, Rainoil has created a clear strategy to position itself as “the foremost provider of quality energy services”.

