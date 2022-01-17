Buhari Felicitates Felix Ohiwerei at 85

Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated former Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Breweries Plc, Elder Felix Ohiwerei, as he marks his 85th birthday on January 18, 2022.

The president, in a release issued on Monday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, congratulated Ohiwerei for his historic service in the corporate world, and now, full dedication to working for God and growth of the church.

The president noted the contributions of the corporate leader, administrator and renowned boardroom guru to the development of the country, working variously with Unilever, London, UAC Foods, and Virgin Nigeria and chairing some public institutions.

President Buhari believes Ohiwerei’s visionary leadership style and humble beginnings as a teacher, played a major role in his rise on the corporate ladder, utilising his experience in managing people and resources to innovatively set targets and get results.

He praised his interest in raising leaders in the country, accepting to serve as Chairman, Friendship Bible Fellowship, National Director, Full Gospel Businessmen Fellowship International, Pro-Chancellor/Chairman of Council, University of Ibadan and Chairman, Board of Trustees of Redeemer’s University.

President Buhari, therefore, prayed for the good health of the former Chairman of the Nigerian Breweries Plc. and welfare of his family.

