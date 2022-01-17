Aura Commences Promo Ahead Valentine’s Day

Nume Ekeghe

Online accommodation booking platform, Aura is currently running #TheAuraExperience Promo, a promo to reward a couple with an all expense holiday experience in Nigeria to celebrate valentines day.

The firm said a couple stand a chance of winning a free night staycation to celebrate Valentine’s Day when any of them spend up to N100,000 on the platform.

The Company, a subsidiary of NGX-listed Transcorp Hotels Plc., disclosed this recently at a media briefing in Lagos.

Business Development Director Aura, Ms. Ifeoma Okafor-Obisaid: “Aura is committed to providing people with unique homes and hotels when they are away from home. The platform is also set up to help users order great food at restaurants close to them and find things to do to make every moment memorable. This promo is our way of encouraging more people to experience Aura as we continue to spread happiness by creating memorable experiences through all our touch points.”

Aura provides a great selection of exquisite properties at the best prices, carrying out verification on all listings on the platform to ensure that guests are choosing from the right pool of options, and in keeping with the known high standards of the parent company Transcorp Hotels Plc.

“There are carefully selected restaurants as well as personalized chef experiences on demand for corporate meetings and events. We also have an array of refreshing day experiences as well as packages for corporate retreats and strategy sessions,” Okafor-Obi added.

Commenting on the significance of Aura by Transcorp Hotels, MD/CEO, Transcorp Hotels Plc, Mrs. Dupe Olusola explained that the recently launched business is the piece that completes the puzzle for the company, as it seeks to offer wholesome luxurious experiences to guests beyond its well-known properties in Abuja or Calabar.

“Our brands are individually distinctive and collectively powerful. We have consistently delivered world-class guest experience and excellent services across all our touch points, and impressive value to stakeholders. This is what users of Aura by Transcorp Hotels will also continue to enjoy. I encourage people to exploit the ongoing promo by Aura by Transcorp Hotels to have a great experience at a discount, and also stand to win a free staycation on Aura, “Olusola said.

“2022 will be a very exciting year for us at Transcorp Hotels Plc., as some of the projects we have been working on will come to life this year. One such is our Lifestyle Center which will be located in Ikoyi and will combine the traditional functions of a shopping mall with some of the best leisure amenities you can find anywhere, “Olusola added.

