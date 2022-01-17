AfroSport TV Live AFCON Viewership Hits Estimated 65m on Free-to-Air

Nigeria’s pioneer 24-hour Free-To-Air (FTA) national sports channel, and official broadcaster of the AFCON 2021, AfroSport TV, hits over 18 million TV sets across Nigeria.

The Broadcast outfit said this was achieved through a transmission collaboration with three of the nation’s terrestrial TV networks, NTA, STV and AIT with coverage in all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja; the AfroSport TV Channel 730 on the digital TV platform, Free TV, that currently reaches 9 states and 1.2 million homes, as well as 15 other content affiliate state broadcasters.

“The channel also achieved over 65,000 free streams on its Vidivu OTT platform with viewers from Nigeria”.

Sharing this debut record viewership numbers recently, the Principal Consultant AfroSport TV, Mr. Rotimi Pedro, said this milestone was made possible through AfroSport’s tripod of Free-To-Air TV Networks partnerships that includes the National Broadcaster’s NTA Network Service, a network of private and state/regional broadcasters and the National Broadcasting Commission’s (NBC) digital platform – Free TV.

Pedro said given the tendency to view and enjoy football content in groups, it is estimated that over 55 million people would have watched the Egypt vs Nigeria AFCON 2021 match on AfroSport TV enabled networks and streaming platforms.

He expressed excitement at providing free access to over 65 million sports fans who may have been denied the thrill and entertainment of the AFCON 2021.

According to Pedro, AfroSport TV is achieving its aims of fostering unity among sport fans and ensuring no one is deprived the excitement and entertainment of sport because they cannot afford cable TV.

He said: “The numbers we have recorded so far indicates that many sport fans in Nigeria had been deprived access to what they love due to their financial status. We are effectively changing the narrative with AfroSport TV as sports content should be available to as many viewers as possible without the consideration of, limitations or constraints of financial resources to do so.

“We are leveling the playing field for sports content viewership and enjoyment in Nigeria and across the rest of the continent,” observed Pedro.

He assured sports stakeholders that AfroSport will continue to acquire rights to offer Nigerians and Africans access to world-class sports content that they love and will creatively engage fans by providing other engaging sport programmes on the channel.

