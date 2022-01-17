2023: PDP’ll Return to Power in Kwara, Say Guber Hopefuls

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

About 10 governorship aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State, at the weekend, said they had been working together as a team to ensure that they return the party to power come 2023 elections.

The governorship hopefuls also said any one of them that emerged as the candidate of the party would be jointly supported so as to oust the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government in the state.

A former Minister of Transportation during the government of former president Goodluck Jonathan and governorship hopeful, Hon Issa Bio, who spoke in Ilorin, the state capital, while addressing journalists, said the mission was to rescue the state.

Bio spoke on the sideline of a “Thank You” event organised by the Kwara North Consultative Forum, championing the northern governorship candidate to thank the leadership of the PDP for zoning the governorship ticket to the northern part of the state in the next elections.

According to him, “Our mission is to rescue Kwara State from the ruling APC and we are working round the clock to speak as a united front without confrontations but through the ballot”.

Bio, who also spoke on behalf of other governorship aspirants at the occasion, stated, “There will be no division among the aspirants as we are more united to provide qualitative and purposeful leadership that would transform the state into a greater economic and political prosperity in the state.”

The former Speaker of the state House of Assembly opined that, there was no cause for alarm and everyone of them was capable of leading the state, adding that, whoever among them came tops would be fully supported for the elections.

He said, “The decision of the PDP leadership to zone the governorship ticket to Kwara North Senatorial District is a great welcome one”, adding that, “It will correct the imbalances in the governance of the state.

“Kwara state belongs to all of us and it is worrisome that the people of the Kwara North senatorial district of the state has been marginalised from the governance of the state for 30 years now.

“The PDP leadership decision to take the governorship slot to the North come 2023 is meant to ensure equity, fair and justice in the scheme of things in the state in the next elections. Our people are so happy and they are ready to use their voters cards to express the decision during the elections so as to move the state forward.

“We have been mobilising and educating them on this decision, because they have realised the need to join the train come 2023 in order to add values to the area and the entire state in general.

“We have intellectuals and well-educated personalities among the people of Kwara North that can use their exposures in their various callings to turn around the state for economic development.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

