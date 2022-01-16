NSCDC Arrests 124 Suspects, Impounds 284, 540 Litres of Diesel

Fidelis David in Akure

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ondo State Command, has said it arrested 124 suspects and impounded 284,540 litres of diesel (AGO) in 2021.

In a statement by its state Commandant, Dr. Hammed Abodunrin yesterday, the NSCDC explained that the command handled about 1725 cases altogether in 2021.

The statement claimed that the suspects were arrested by the Intelligence and Investigation Department.

The statement reads: “Some of the cases include illegal dealing in petroleum products (19), malicious damage of farmlands (17), illegal mining activities (10), illegal operations of Private Guard Companies (2), stolen prepaid meters (8). Other cases are robbery (12), missing child (11), sexual assault/rape (27), child trafficking (5) and job racketeering (3).

“At least 20 of the cases are still pending in the court. No fewer than 284,540 litres of petroleum products were recovered while 9 trucks were impounded alongside with 4 wooden boats from the Coastal area of the State.

“Also our Anti-Human Trafficking and Irregular Migration and Gender Unit handled 185 cases, 140 arrest were made with 4 of the cases transferred to NAPTIP and 2 transferred to Ministry of Women Affairs and 157 of the cases were settled/resolved.

“The command was able to use Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) to resolve 305 cases in the year 2021,” the command said in its statement.

It noted that the command under the leadership of Abodunrin witnessed transformations in many other key areas.

He explained some of the trainings conducted in 2021 to enhance the capacity of the personnel in discharging their duties effectively.

The training, according to the statement, include fire-fighting and prevention training aimed at upscaling the skills of personnel in fire prevention and management, a four-day management staff training to upscale the strategic leadership and professional skills of management staff, anti-fraud training for personnel aimed at equipping the staff in handling cybercrime and other related vices professionally.

It said: “As part of her advocacy on personal security, the Command embarked on free Public Security Education to Federal Government Girl’s College, Akure where about 300 staff and 2000 students were trained on personal security and awareness.

“As part of the Corps oversight function, a stakeholder’s seminar and training was organized with delegates from all the registered private guard company in the State present. Certificate of participation and first aids kits were given to all the companies.

“In the just concluded year, 38 Special Female Squad were tactically trained to respond to school protection in the State and 42 Rapid Response Squad to tackle crimes promptly.

“With the inauguration of a Cybercrime Forensic ICT Training Centre in the Command, crime can be solved in record time. The Command is also planning to give journalists in the State free training in Personal Security and Peace Journalism.”

While seeking for more robust relationship and partnership, Abodunrin commended Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN) for the relentless and unflinching support of the state government for the Command to function effectively.

