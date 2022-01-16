Four Months After, Masari Re-opens Cattle Markets, Filling Stations

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Katsina State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Masari yesterday approved for the immediate reopening of all filling stations and cattle markets earlier closed down on account of cattle rustling and banditry in the state after four months.

Masari, in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. Mustapha Muhammad Inuwa, warned that the state government would not hesitate to re-enact the closure where a resurgence of any dubious activity is noticed.

Masari had in a security containment order he personally signed on August 31, 2021, suspended transaction activities at livestock markets and fuelling stations in the frontline local governments as well as banning transportation of livestock to and fro in the state.

He also shut down some major Katsina highways to tame activities of the terrorists and other crimes in the state. The highways shut down include Jibia-Gurbin Baure road and Kankara-Sheme roads linking to Zamfara State.

While exercising the powers conferred on him by section 176 subsection (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, Masari advised travellers plying the roads to use the Funtua road.

In his statement yesterday, Masari instructed the two emirate councils in the state to admonish district and village heads of the affected areas to be vigilant and ensure that no act of connivance by “Sarakunan Fawa” and others is allowed.

