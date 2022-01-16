Anambra Inaugurates C’ttee to Rehabilitate Drug Addicts

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Anambra State Government says it has inaugurated a committee to rehabilitate youths in various communities in the state, who are addicts of methamphetamine.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Vincent Okpala disclosed this during a meeting with traditional rulers at the Government House, Awka, the Anambra State capital.

Okpala noted that the state government had inaugurated a committee that would see to the rehabilitation of those who abuse crystal Methamphetamine across the state.

He said the committee “is made up of health experts, psychologists, officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and Nigeria Police among others and seek the cooperation of Ndigwe Anambra to enable the committee work seamlessly.”

The commissioner noted that the abuse of methamphetamine in the state became prevalent last year, with communities rising against its consumers.

“Most community adopted a special sanction for abusers of the drug, which involved tying them to pillars at community halls, or trees in village squares, and flogging them mercilessly.

“Some youths who were meted such treatment were reported to have died after they were flogged to consuming the substance,” Okpala explained.

The commissioner, however, said rehabilitation by the committee set up would be a professional thing, and would not involve merciless flogging of the abusers of the substance.

