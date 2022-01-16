2023: Get Your Voter Cards Ready to Elect Next Governor, Kwara North Forum Tells Indigenes

By Hammed Shittu

Leaders of the Kwara North Consultative Forum, championing Kwara North Governorship ahead of 2023 have advised sons and daughters of the zone both at home and abroad to get their voter cards ready to elect the next governor of the state.

Speaking at a press conference in Ilorin on Sunday on the sidelines of the recent decision of the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) to zone its governorship ticket to Kwara North ahead of next poll, the Chairman of the forum, Comrade Abdullahi Aliyu Lade said such decision represented a united quest for actualization of the district’s long awaited ambition.

The forum which used the occasion to thank the PDP for the gesture, said the people of the Kwara North had agreed to work in unity irrespective of their political affiliations to ensure the zone produces the next governor of the state.

The event was attended by gubernatorial aspirants and politicians from the APC, PDP and ADC among others.

He said 2023 would mark 30 years since indigene from the district ruled the state.

He added that former Governor Sha’aba Lafiagi, the only indigene who was elected to the position in 1992 spent one and half years only.

While calling on other parties in the state to emulate the PDP, the forum said they will liaise with traditional rulers, religious leaders, technocrats, women and youths among others to realize the project.

“Kwara North cannot do it alone, we seek advice, prayers and support from the entire Kwara state family.

“We urged all true sons and daughters of the district who voted outside Kwara North especially those outside the state, to transfer their voters card back home to vote.

“This is one of the ways to contribute their own quota towards having a more united and prosperous Kwara”, he added.

On indigenes of the district serving in the present APC government, the forum said it understands their plight but urged them to employ caution in their dealings.

“They are all aware of our long time aspirations for a State Governor from Kwara North. The urge to remain in office mustn’t be done at the expense of one’s fatherland.

“Justice, fairness and equity will be our watch words and we call on all Kwara Northerners that the earlier we take the opportunity of this offer, the better for us all”, he added.

