PDP Sets Up Ward Congress Committee for Ekiti Governorship Election

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved the nomination of the following party members to serve on the Ward Congresses Electoral Committee for the Ekiti State governorship election.

The committee is mandated to conduct party Congresses in the state for the purpose of electing three Ad-hoc Ward Delegates.

According to a statement by the National Organising Secretary, Bature Umaru, the composition of the committee has the governor of Akwa Ibom State, Chief Udom Emmanuel, who will serve as chairman.

Other members of the committee are Hon. Michael Mku, Mrs. Modinat Abosede Adedibu, Zanna G. Mustapha, while Kola Ologbondiyan, will serve as member and secretary.

The party said that the exercise is scheduled for Saturday, January 15, 2022 in all the 177 Wards of the state.

