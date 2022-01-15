Ondo Records 32 Cases of Lassa Fever, 2 Deaths

Fidelis David in Akure

Ondo State Government has said over 32 cases of Lassa Fever and two deaths have been recorded in the state within the last one week.

The Special Adviser to the state governor on Health, Prof. Francis Faduyile, who disclosed this in Akure said, on the new wave of COVID-19 infection in the state, there has been increasing cases of the deadly virus with 343 active cases, but with low fatality.

While noting that one death has been recorded in Okitipupa, Faduyile said government has embarked on contacts tracing even as it is doing everything possible to contain the spread of the virus in the state.

