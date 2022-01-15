NSCDC Treats 905 Civil Cases, Recovers N54.3m in Katsina

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) said it has treated 905 civil cases across the state and recovered N54.3 million and handed over to rightful owners in the state.

The civil cases, according to the Command, range from indebtedness, misunderstanding, land-related farmers/herdsmen conflict, domestic disputes and tenancy disputes.

Addressing journalists yesterday, the state Commandant of the NSCDC, Muhammed Sanusi Bello, said out of a total of 1,161 cases handled in 2021, 256 criminal cases were handled between January to December.

He explained that the criminal cases were related to banditry, kidnapping, theft, drug trafficking, rape, vandalism, criminal trespassing, smuggling of petrol resources, assaults, fraud as well as impersonation and are ongoing prosecution at different courts in the state.

He said: “From January to December, 2021, the Command had received and treated a total of 905 civil cases of different nature, ranging from indebtedness, misunderstanding, land related farmers/herdsmen conflict, domestic disputes, tenancy disputes and so on.

“A total of N54.3 million related to indebtedness has been recovered and handed over to the complainants across the state”.

He announced the arrest of one Sunday Isaac and Hamisu Salisu in Katsina metropolis with 173 parcels of suspected cannabis sativa and a suspected kidnapper Abdulrashid Mohammed.

