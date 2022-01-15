FCT Police Command Arrests Suspected Robbery Kingpin over Alleged Rape

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command yesterday arrested a suspected robbery kingpin, Patrick Odey, over the alleged raping of a 21-year-old salesgirl.

The victim, an employee of a relaxation spot. She was said to have started work at a garden in Orozo in the Angwansarki area of Abuja where she also lives in one of the apartments.

The suspect, Odey, was said to have forcefully entered the victim’s apartment and raped her at gunpoint from 1a.m. to 4a.m., and later took her to his house where he continued.

A resident, who gave his name as Obare, said the suspect was arrested and a pistol found in one of his cooking pots when the police searched the house.

He said Odey was the leader of a cult, which had terrorised the community in the last three years.

“The suspect has been arrested. He was sleeping when the police came this morning. When his house was searched, the police saw a pistol with live ammunition inside one of his cooking pots.

“He is one of the people that usually terrorise the community. He is the leader of a cult in the area called the Hardcore,” he said.

He said the suspect lived close to the bar she recently joined as a salesgirl.

The victim told the police that the suspect came to her apartment around 1a.m. He forcefully opened the door of her room, pointed a gun at her and asked her to cooperate.

“She said she started pleading with him that she was an orphan but he did not listen to her. She said he raped her from 1a.m. to 4a.m. At some minutes past 4a.m., she said he took her to his apartment where he continued.

“He threatened to kill her if she told anyone. The girl reported to the police and was taken to a hospital in Karish,” he said.

When contacted, Spokesperson of FCT Police Command, DSP Josephine Adeh, confirmed the incident. She said the command had commenced investigation into the matter.

